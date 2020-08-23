1/1
WILLIAM J. DEAN
DEAN--William J., who was born, raised, educated (college excepted), and worked and lived in New York City, died in his home on August 17, 2020. As a lawyer, he was deeply involved in the life of the city, serving as executive director of Volunteers of Legal Service. As a volunteer, he served as chairman of the Correctional Association of New York, chairman of The New York Society Library, the Wednesday night driver for the Coalition for the Homeless food van, an almoner for the Havens Relief Fund Society, a legal adviser to the Greenmarkets in New York City and was a proud member of The Century Association. For two decades, he conducted a forum series at the New School's Center for New York City Affairs, "New York: Problem City in Search of Solutions." Hundreds of his personal essays on a wide range of subjects have appeared in the Op-Ed pages of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Christian Science Monitor and Indian Economy & Markets. He was the author of The Pedestrian Revolution: Streets Without Cars, My New York: A Life in the City, Into Distant Countries: Travels and Personal Journeys and Before Us on the Road: Passages from My Reading. In 2011 he was the recipient of the Brooke Russell Astor Award presented by The New York Public Library, an award honoring a person "who is relentless in his or her dedication to the City and who has contributed substantially to its enrichment." When not lawyering, writing, or volunteering, Mr. Dean enjoyed traveling the world, especially to Venice, and teaching in Puerto Rico and in India, attending the Opera, appearing once as a supernumerary in Don Carlo at the Metropolitan Opera, playing basketball regularly at the Lenox Hill Neighborhood House and was a beloved brother and uncle and a friend to many.



Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 23, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need & remember,
Simone Taylor
August 23, 2020
I volunteered with Bill at the Coalition for the Homeless about 30 years ago, and it was a privilege and a pleasure to be in his company. He had a natural authority that was all the more impressive for his exceptional good humor, utter lack of pretense, and unfailing courtesy. Though far and away the most accomplished and worldly of our small crew, he was bereft of pretension, treated everyone as an equal [and with enormous generosity of spirit], and never lost his temper or looked at his watch with impatience or acted as though he knew better. Bill was also a very funny man who made sometimes long and difficult evenings on the Coalition van go smoothly and enjoyably, he wore his considerable erudition very lightly, and we all liked and appreciated his company. He also set an example of public service of which I took lasting notice: that our obligations to our fellow human beings are self-evident, as natural and inevitable as breathing, and we needn't call attention to ourselves for doing the right thing. He was a very special guy - a prince, as we say - and I will always cherish my memories of him, and try to follow the example that he set. Rest In Peace, Bill - you've earned it.
Marc Kristal
Coworker
