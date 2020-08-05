1923 - 2020

William J. Kissane (January 25, 1923 to August 3, 2020)



William J. Kissane, Senior Managing Partner and leading executive of Community Counselling Service Co, Inc. (CCS) for more than 50 years, died Monday evening, August 3rd at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 97.



Bill was born on January 25th 1923 in New York City. His parents, William J. Kissane Sr. and Mary Garry raised four children, Bill, Miriam, Patricia and Dorothy, after losing twin boys, Richard and James, in infancy. Bill attended Holy Cross School in Times Square, the LaSalle School on Second Avenue, and received a BA from Manhattan College. He was awarded an LLB from New York Law School in 1949.



Bill enlisted in the US Army 1942, serving in the 5th Air Force during the World War II in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines, and was stationed on Okinawa at the time of the Japanese surrender, September 2, 1945.



He joined CCS in 1952 and soon became Vice President of Operations overseeing all fund raising campaign operations for the firm. As a senior executive, he was responsible for designing some of the most significant fundraising campaigns for Catholic institutions in North America and Western Europe. He counselled every archbishop of New York since Cardinal Spellman and advised Cardinals and bishops, university presidents, and non-profit leaders throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom for five decades.



Bill married Madeleine (Lynnie) Crilley on August 5, 1953. They were together in Auburndale and Douglaston, New York for 42 years before Lynnie's death in 1995.



Bill is survived by his sister Dorothy Nothofer; eight of his children and their spouses, Carolyn and Dan Kane, Bob and Angela Kissane, Mary Jean and Nestor Rindone, Ann and Paul Engelhart, Lawrence Kissane and Maria Rodriguez, Katie and Paul Viola, Thomas Kissane and Shalini Mimani, and Melanie and Tony Chong, and 16 loving grandchildren and their spouses, Carolyn Rindone and Matthew Horowitz, Laura and Michael Conway, and Nina Rindone, Elisabeth Engelhart and Felix Albahae, Thomas Engelhart, Kaitlin Kissane and Hobey Kuhn, Ryan Kissane, John Paolo Viola, Joseph, Lynnie and Lawrence Chong, Leela and Priya Mimani Kissane, Evan and Meghan Danaher, William (Liam) and Madeleine Kissane, and one beautiful great granddaughter, Lucy Danaher.



Bill and Lynnie were especially devoted to their oldest son, Billy, who was blind from 4 years of age and took extraordinary care of him until his passing in 2002.



Arrangements



Due to the continued concerns over COVID-19, the Kissane family has elected to forego a wake and will hold a small, private funeral mass for our immediate family. We plan to hold an open celebration of Bill's life sometime in the near future once conditions are safe and appropriate.



To access Bill's memorial page, visit https://fairchildsons.com/tribute/d

etails/2262/William-Kissane/obituar

y.html#tribute-start



If you would like to make a contribution in Bill's memory, please consider:



Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. Smithtown, NY

https://www.guidedog.org

and



The De La Salle School Freeport, New York

https://www.delasalleschool.org

