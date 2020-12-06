1/
WILLIAM JACKSON
JACKSON-- William MacLeod, died in his sleep November 19 in Stamford, at Edgehill, the retirement community where he and his wife, Mary Otto Jackson, moved in 2003. Born April 18, 1926, to William and Florence (MacLeod) Jackson, Bill grew up in Scarsdale and graduated from Deerfield Academy and Princeton. He also attended MIT through the Navy V-12 program and served in the Navy Reserve (1943-1946). He and Mary, who lived in Allentown, PA, for more than 46 years, celebrated their 69th anniversary in 2017, shortly before she died. After college, Bill joined Bonney Forge as a sales engineer, patented products, started international operations and rose to be group president of what had become Gulf + Western Industrial Products. After retiring, he ran his own consulting business in Allentown for 20-plus years. Bill is survived by his sister, Miriam Curran of Seattle; children Stuart of Toronto, Frederick (Michelle) of Branford, Allen (Lori) of Old Greenwich and Susan (Eric Pomerance) of NYC; six grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. A service will be held once it's safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Allentown Public Library, Camp Dudley, Mianus River Gorge Preserve or National MS Society. For full obituary visit: nutmegcremation.com


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 5, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
December 4, 2020
Sir,
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
