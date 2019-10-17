KAIN--William. William Kain, "Willie," devoted husband of Meryl, loving father of Mandy and Danielle, and dear brother of Blanche Sultzer, passed away at age 72 on the evening of October 7. Bill was born on September 23, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY to Grace and Samuel Konshitsky. Bill had a passion for baseball and football (always a loyal Mets and Jets fan) and was known for his boisterous laugh and humor, infectious smile, and his kind spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Friday, October 18 at 11:30am at Beth David Cemetery, 300 Elmont Rd., Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed on Friday afternoon at the Clubhouse at Neal and Blanche Sultzer's residential development, and Saturday evening and Sunday at the home of Neal and Blanche Sultzer, and in Florida on Sunday from 1 to 6pm at the home of Meryl Kain.



