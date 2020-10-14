KAMMERER--William Simpson, M.D., died October 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, following a long illness. He was 81. He was a physician and Associate Professor at the Pennsylvania State University Medical Center and retired from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville in 2003. A specialist in Tropical Medicine, he was an expert on parasitic disease. He served as a captain with the U.S. Army Special Forces. William Kammerer was born in New York City on June 19, 1939. His father, William H. Kammerer, M.D., was a professor of medicine at Cornell-Weill New York Hospital. His mother, Edith Langley, was a homemaker. He graduated from Phillips Academy Andover, Cornell University, and the Weill-Cornell Medical School. Survivors include his beloved wife of 27 years, Janet Hoffman, of Jacksonville, FL; three children from his first marriage to Sonia Netherton: Christopher Kammerer, of West Palm Beach, FL, Cal Kammerer, of Holly Springs, NC, and Stacey Collins, of Hershey, PA; two step-daughters, Kate Nicolson of Lennox Head, Australia, and Kelly Hoffman, of Ashville, NC; eight grandchildren, and two sisters and a brother.





