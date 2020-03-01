KELLY--William C., was liked by all who knew him. He was a brilliant, eloquent man, successful editor, published author, winning poker player, philanthropist, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He beat three cancers and an acute heart attack in his later years. He succumbed to a fourth cancer after fighting hard to beat it on February 22, 2020 at 10:10amEST. As his daughter, I feel beyond lucky to have had such an extraordinary man as my father and will cherish the time we had together. He was exceptional, none will ever compare to him. Rest in peace. 1933-2020.



