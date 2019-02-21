KENT--The Honorable William Joseph III, of Bayport, NY died on February 17, 2019 at age 80. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to William J. Kent Jr., President of HC Bohack Inc., and Arlene, daughter of John P. Zerega of Zerega Pasta Company. Bill went on to graduate with honors from the University of Arizona and became a Doctor of Law at Fordham University Law School in 1963. He served as Suffolk County Chief Deputy Attorney and District Court Justice before serving as a District, Family, and New York State Supreme Court Justice for over 32 years. He was an avid reader of the New York Times, loved summers on Fire Island, and cherished his family above all else. Judge Kent was predeceased by his first wife, Kathryn (nee Bason), in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, William J. Kent, IV (Katie); and daughter, Jill DeSantis (Mark). Stepfather of Jared, Anna (Daniel), and David (Gina). Proud grandfather of Samantha (Benjamin), Stephen (Rebecca), Thomas, Julia, Ava, Ella, Laci, and the late Michael. Great-grandfather of Aayla Grace. Dear brother of John Kent (Mary) and Ethel Wheatley (Ron). Services will be held on February 22 at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville, NY. Funeral will be held at 11am on February 23 at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Sayville, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Care.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM KENT.
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 21, 2019