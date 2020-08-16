1/
WILLIAM KING
1925 - 2020
KING--William. William Austin King. Born August 18, 1925, William "Bill" King passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, with his family by his side just shy of his 95th birthday. Son of the late George Stewart King and Marjorie Austin King Parsons, he was the stepson of Joseph H. Parsons. Bill was born in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up in Montclair and Englewood, New Jersey. He spent most of his childhood summers in Bellport, New York, on Great South Bay, where he developed a passion for sailing. He nurtured his love of the sea and boats throughout his entire life. Bill attended the Dwight Englewood School for Boys and the Taft School, graduating early to enter the U.S. Navy in the winter of 1944. He served two and one-half years in the Pacific aboard a converted Destroyer escort carrying a team of frogmen whose pre-invasion efforts were to rid the landing area of underwater traps. The ship saw action in the Philippines, Borneo and Okinawa, then landed in Nagasaki one month after the bomb was dropped. Following the service, Bill attended Wesleyan University. He moved to New York where he joined the William Esty Advertising Agency producing television commercials for the R.J. Reynolds account. In 1970, he joined an old friend in establishing Smith- King Inc. as manufacture representatives in the marine equipment field until his retirement. Bill met the love of his life Barbara Shepley Beard and they were married in Rye, New York, in November 1953. They were happily married for sixty-six years. Bill was a member of the Riverside Yacht Club, serving on the Board for thirteen years before becoming Commodore from 1976-1979. He won the Trenary Trophy, the club's highest award, in 1980. He was also one of three chairmen of the Club's Centennial Celebration in 1988. An active frostbiter for thirty- five years, Bill then moved on to a number of sailing boats, which he raced on Long Island Sound and cruised the East coast from Maine to Florida. Bill sailed three Newport-Bermuda races, cruised five summers in the Scandinavian waters and in the San Juan Islands and the Caribbean. He was also a long-time member of the New York Yacht Club, the Storm Trysail Club, the Cruising Club of America and the Off Soundings Club. Bill was a thirty-year volunteer at the Greenwich Hospital, where he served on the board of the Auxiliary and worked with a treasured group of friends in the Red Barons. Bill King was a kind, thoughtful, generous gentleman. He was blessed with a superb sense of humor and of the ridiculous. He was fun and had an enormous capacity for friendship. He loved music, knew more about the Big Band era than many professionals, and was a superb dancer. In addition to his wife Barbara, Bill is survived by his beloved daughters Stacy "Muffy" King Fox (Andy) and Barbara "Boo" King Huth (Hank). He was adored by his grandchildren Peter (Tayler), Carter and Jack Fox and Halsey, Abigail, Phebe and Brecky Huth. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth King Eddy Lidgerwood and his stepbrother Joseph H. Parsons, Jr. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to the Oncology Fund at Greenwich Hospital, 35 River Road, Cos Cob, CT 06807, or the Taft School, 110 Woodbury Road, Watertown, CT 06795.


Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
Dear Muffy,
I am so sorry for your loss.
Alexandra Bowes
Friend
August 11, 2020
Barbara, Muffy & Boo what a fine gentleman graduated this life and moves on to those memories he created with all of you. In his 90s he was more fun to be around than some of our contemporaries. I will miss him. Sending love and peace to you and yours.
John Cooper
Friend
August 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Barbara and family. Monika and I will miss him greatly. Bill was a wonderful friend and we admired his warmth, good humor, intellect and superb sailing ability.
Charles & Monika Heimbold
Friend
August 8, 2020
Bill and Barbar were fellow nonsuch sailers, and we often rafted together after an RYC cruise day, Many social gatherings with them and the Connett family.
We have lost a thoughtful and kind gentleman.
Joe Garrett
Friend
August 8, 2020
Mr. King was such a wonderful and understanding man. He never gave up his friendship to my husband Joe after his illness. My condolences to Mrs. King and family. May Mr. King rest in peace.

Catherine Benvenuto
Friend
August 8, 2020
Bill was truly a unique man, his kindness and generosity, his sense of humor and wit, are qualities which I will always remember he shared with all that were fortunate enough to know him.
Chris Streit
Friend
August 7, 2020
What to say about the loss of Bill- one of the all-time great guys.
Chuck Zoubek
