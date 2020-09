Or Copy this URL to Share

KORMAN--William, age 92 passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2020. Loving father of Steven Korman and Jacqueline Urgo. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Jenna, Zachary and Rachael. He will long be remembered and greatly missed.





