WILLIAM LEVINE

LEVINE--William W. 95 years old, died peacefully in Aventura, FL on June 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Susan Joan and son Peter. His wife Ruth Albert Levine, son Jonathan, brother Harry and sister Dorothy predeceased him. Mr. Levine was born in Suwalki, Poland and arrived in New York City with his mother Ethel on the Ile de France ship in 1929. His father Louis came to America a few years earlier to establish a successful dry goods business in the Spanish Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan where Mr. Levine grew up and attended Patrick Henry J.H.S. and then Commerce High School in what is now Lincoln Center. During World War II, Mr. Levine served for three years, mostly in the European theater of operations with the 103rd Infantry division, which engaged in 500 miles of combat in France, Germany, Austria, and Italy, and which participated in the liberation of the Landsberg concentration camp. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Mr. Levine graduated from City College's Baruch School in 1948 and earned a Masters Degree in education from NYU's Steinhardt School ('51) and an MBA from Fordham University ('74). During a 42 year career as an Accountant, Mr. Levine was a Vice-President and Controller of the American Title Insurance Company, Guaranteed Title division. He had also been Assistant Controller of Russeks and Controller of Henri Bendel as well as Chief Internal Auditor of City Specialty Stores. He also lectured on internal auditing as an adjunct professor at City College. As a CPA he practiced accounting with various medium sized accounting firms for 10 years before retiring to Florida. Mr. Levine was a Master Mason of Civic Lodge No. 853 F. & A.M. in 1976. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.





