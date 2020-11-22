LEWIS--William Hall, III. Age 81, of Manhattan and Sharon, Connecticut, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on November 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Predeceased by parents Dr. William Hall Lewis, Jr. and Dorothy May Northrop, brother Ogden N. Lewis, and nephew Ogden N. Lewis, Jr. Survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 41 years, his devoted son W. H. Ramsay Lewis and wife Julia, adored granddaughters Amelia and Cecily, and sister-in- law Susan H. Lewis. Nothing made Bill happier than entertaining his granddaughters with his repertoire of jokes and writing postcards to them when he and Barbara were on one of their many trips to Hawaii and London. Bill was a graduate of the Buckley School, Deerfield Academy, Harvard College, and Harvard Law School. He spent most of his professional career at Merck, where he practiced international law and travelled frequently to Japan, a country he loved. As a child, Bill was an avid birdwatcher and kept a sketchbook to record his sightings. After retiring, he rediscovered his love of drawing both birds and people, which gave him great joy. A true gentleman and lifelong athlete, Bill was a wily and enthusiastic tennis and squash player who was always gracious, win or lose. He was a member of the University Club, the Harvard Club, and the Sharon Country Club. Bill had many loyal, longtime friends who provided unwavering support during his illness. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
.