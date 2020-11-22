1/1
WILLIAM LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEWIS--William Hall, III. Age 81, of Manhattan and Sharon, Connecticut, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on November 13, 2020, after a brief illness. Predeceased by parents Dr. William Hall Lewis, Jr. and Dorothy May Northrop, brother Ogden N. Lewis, and nephew Ogden N. Lewis, Jr. Survived by Barbara, his beloved wife of 41 years, his devoted son W. H. Ramsay Lewis and wife Julia, adored granddaughters Amelia and Cecily, and sister-in- law Susan H. Lewis. Nothing made Bill happier than entertaining his granddaughters with his repertoire of jokes and writing postcards to them when he and Barbara were on one of their many trips to Hawaii and London. Bill was a graduate of the Buckley School, Deerfield Academy, Harvard College, and Harvard Law School. He spent most of his professional career at Merck, where he practiced international law and travelled frequently to Japan, a country he loved. As a child, Bill was an avid birdwatcher and kept a sketchbook to record his sightings. After retiring, he rediscovered his love of drawing both birds and people, which gave him great joy. A true gentleman and lifelong athlete, Bill was a wily and enthusiastic tennis and squash player who was always gracious, win or lose. He was a member of the University Club, the Harvard Club, and the Sharon Country Club. Bill had many loyal, longtime friends who provided unwavering support during his illness. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved