1943 - 2019

William P. (Willie) Lockeretz died peacefully in Millbury, MA among loved ones, with his favorite music playing, at age 76 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by sons David Lockeretz of Millbury, MA and Benjamin Lockeretz of Brooklyn, daughters in law Minda Lee Lockeretz of Millbury, MA and Hikma Abdulghani of Brooklyn; brother Joseph Lockeretz of London, two grandsons and three nephews. He is remembered by friends, students, colleagues and family as an intelligent man with many interests including music, civil rights, movies, sports, history, science and language, who was as likely to laugh at the Jerky Boys as he was a Shakespeare comedy. He grew up in the Bronx but followed the Brooklyn Dodgers and counted watching Jackie Robinson at Ebbets Field among his favorite memories. He attended Bronx High School of Science and City College New York. After receiving his doctorate from Harvard, he taught at Washington University in St. Louis and then returned to Boston as a research professor at Tufts University, specializing in agriculture. He has been laid to rest alongside his wife of 41 years, the writer Sarah Wernick, in Woodbridge, NJ. A Boston area memorial will take place in the next few months. Published on NYTimes.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019

