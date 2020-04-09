Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Louis Marcus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1959 - 2020

William Louis Marcus, who devoted his life to public service, building community and telling his stories in print, on broadcast, and on the stage, died Monday March 9th in Beverly, Massachusetts. William also fondly known as Billy and Bill was an adventurer who also took up residence where his friends and family were.



He was born on December 28, 1959 - the youngest of three sons by Abraham Marcus and Regina June Marcus – and grew up in Hartsdale, New York. William graduated from Woodlands High School in 1977. He spent two years at State University of New York (SUNY) Purchase and received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with minor in Rhetoric and Communication from SUNY Albany in 1984. In 1998, William obtained his Master of Arts at the School of Education, from SUNY Albany. He received his Certificate of Completion for Mandarin from Fudan University, Shanghai, China in 2003.



William's illustrious career in print, radio and televised journalism began when he was 17, with the publication in the New York Times as an Op-Ed Contributor, Westchester Weekly ("The Motor Vehicle Torture" – May 1, 1977). Throughout his life, he worked as a radio journalist for more than 20 radio stations, including WFAS, WABY, NPR, FOX NEWS Radio, and recently with WBZ-AM.



His written journalism was published in The Greenburgh Inquirer, Reuters US, The Record (Troy, NY) and to over 18 additional journals. He reported for several television outlets including FOX TV during the 29th Olympiad hosted in Beijing, China. He was an active member of the New England chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. William was also an educator, holding various positions teaching including: Public Middle and High School in the NY State Capital District, Fudan University and taught as an Adjunct Journalism Instructor at Roxbury Community College, MA since 2016. His public service, lobbying and advocacy work included working with NYS Local Government Advisory Council, NYC Board of Education, and the NY Assembly Election Law Committee, The Capitol.



William was also actively involved in the performing arts. He appeared in a few films, starting with cameos in All That Jazz at age 22. Additional performances include The Painted Veil (2006) and Shanghai Calling (2012) and many plays. William was dedicated to several causes, serving as a volunteer in Takuapa Phang Nga, Thailand as a project manager of "The English Project" which worked with the Bangkok Red Cross to provide education programs for refugees after the 2004 tsunami.



William is survived by his immediate family: Richard, Gary, Joel Ondonkor, Misako, Jennifer, Hannah, Amanda, Jacob, David, EJ, Chris, Tatyana, Micah and Vivian. William is also survived by his extended family located in: Westchester County-SUNY Purchase-Albany-Shanghai-Somerville & Roxbury, Massachusetts, who he loved and admired deeply. His immediate family would like to express warmth and gratitude to his extended national and international family, for their unconditional love and friendship to William.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family will make information available on social media outlets once

