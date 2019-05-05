LOWY--William J., 66, of White Plains, passed away on April 30, 2019. Born in the Bronx, Bill was the son of Sylvia and Simon Lowy. A graduate of the Bronx High School of Science, the City College of New York, and NYU School of Law, Bill was an attorney specializing in bankruptcy law. Bill was known for his unique wit and sense of humor as well as his love of cooking, travel, and politics. Bill is survived by his wife Reva Gershen Lowy and children Jenna and her fiance William Becker, Adina and Aaron Goss, and Matthew. May his memory be a blessing.



