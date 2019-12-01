Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





MACAULAY--William E. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Rogosin Institute deeply mourn the passing of William (Bill) Macaulay. He became a Board member in 2003, served as Board Chair from 2011-2013 and was a generous benefactor and friend to The Institute over many years. His great intellect and business acumen provided exceptional strategic and tactical guidance that enabled Rogosin's path of tremendous growth over the past decade. Bill introduced Rogosin to his wife, Linda, who then also served as a devoted Board member from 2011 to 2013. Together, they have generously supported prevention, treatment, and research programs at Rogosin and also encouraged others to help advance its mission to provide the very best in care for people with kidney disease, as well as for the chronic diseases that are so often associated with, and precede, it. Bill was a great example and mentor to all of us at Rogosin. Having grown up in the Bronx, studied economics at the City University of New York (CUNY), earned an MBA at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, and co-founded the highly successful private equity firm First Reserve, among other important business activities, he never forgot his roots. He always drew upon his success in business to help others. As just one example, in 2001, he provided the vision and resources to found the William E. Macaulay Honors College at CUNY where New York's most promising students receive, and continue to receive, exceptional financial and academic support to realize their leadership potential and give back to society. The good that has been accomplished through this program over the years cannot even begin to be calculated and this is only one example of the contributions he and Linda have made to a better world. What his and Linda's vision and generosity have made possible for many thousands of Rogosin patients over the years cannot similarly be calculated. Bill's every act was characterized by his vision, wisdom, humility, generosity, and respect, caring, and compassion for others. Although we will miss his physical presence, he will continue to be an example for us, being with us in spirit and as a guide for us as Rogosin moves to the future. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife, Linda, their children, Anne and Elizabeth, grandchildren and the entire family. Richard Hall Chairman, Board of Directors The Rogosin Institute Barry Smith , MD, PhD President The Rogosin Institute Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019

