MACAULAY--William E. The City University of New York, Board of Trustees Chairperson William C. Thompson Jr. and Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez mourn the passing of William E. Macaulay, whose exceptional generosity endowed CUNY's Macaulay Honors College and enabled the University to fully support its honor students. A product of New York City and an alumnus of City College, Bill Macaulay took pride in paying forward the success he achieved in his career. His commitment to excellence in public higher education will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019