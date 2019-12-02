MACAULAY--William. Hunter College mourns the loss of a visionary leader and transformational supporter. We looked forward to Bill's regular visits with the Hunter Macaulay students who basked in his pride and encouragement. Hunter College is grateful for Bill's commitment to this innovative honors program and its unique aspects on each campus. His legacy will live on in the thousands of students for whom he made the American Dream a reality. Our condolences to Linda, Lizzie, Anne and his family. We have lost a dear friend. Jennifer Raab, President, Hunter College, and Lev Sviridov, Director, Hunter Macaulay Program
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 2, 2019