MACKINTOSH--William. William Woods Mackintosh, age 79, of Manhattan died on June 18, 2019 at his home of complications related to ALS. Born in 1939, the son of Elisabeth Plankinton and Angus Mackintosh, he attended Eaglebrook School and Brooks School. He received a BA from University of Virginia and MA in Architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design. He established himself as an architect in New York City, then began a parallel career in theater and film set design. Projects included Runaways (for the Public Theatre); Die Hard; The World According To Garp; and Eyes Wide Shut. He also designed residences in Manhattan; Paris; Martha's Vineyard; Ojai, CA; and Groton Plantation, SC. His original mind and spirit were cherished by friends around the world. He is survived by his wife, Magdalena Sprudin Mackintosh, and his brother, Michael T. Mackintosh. Services will be held at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home in Manhattan on June 25th from 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Compassionate Care ALS.



