McFEELY--William Shield, son of William C. McFeely and Marguerite S. McFeely, born September 25, 1930, New York City, died December 11, 2019, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Survived by sister Jean Ann Kessler and children W. Drake McFeely (Karen), Eliza McFeely (Jeffrey Fischer), Jennifer McFeely (James Goodman), seven grandchildren and one great- grandson. Educated at Amherst College (BA) and Yale (PhD). Author of six books, including the Pulitzer Prize- winning "Grant: A Biography," and beloved teacher to generations of students. Professor at Yale, Mount Holyoke College, and the University of Georgia. His family remember him with love and affection for a lifetime of adventures indoors and out. Donations in Bill's honor may be made to The Equal Justice Institute or Mass Audubon.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019