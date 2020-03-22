McGIVNEY--William David, He died on March 18 at home in Grand View-on-Hudson, NY and was 89. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. John's University and was a Veteran. Mr. McGivney joined Wells, Rich and Green Advertising upon its founding and rose from Director of Creative Services to Executive Vice President. He was appointed a member of its Board, Director of Administration and Finance and Office of the Chairman of Wells, Rich and Green Worldwide. His creative flair and dedication to the "promise" translated to the highest level of creative production. Prior to Wells, he had worked as Account Supervisor at Compton Advertising. More recently, he was affiliated with the real estate firm, Sanders Properties, Inc. of Nyack and Christie's International Real Estate. He leaves a sister, Pat Soika, many beloved nieces and nephews, and is survived by his partner, David Sanders. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's or the . A memorial service date to be announced.



