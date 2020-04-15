McKENNA--William H. The Board of Directors, officers and employees of William H. Sadlier, Inc. and the entire Sadlier community mourn the death of William H. McKenna, retired board member and father of current board member William H. McKenna, Jr. Sadlier is blessed to have benefitted from Bill's wisdom and counsel over his more than 30 years of service to the company, during which time he served in the Westchester County District Attorney's Office in various positions including, Deputy, Chief of the Investigations Division, Rackets Bureau and Organized Crime Bureau. We extend our deepest condolences to Bill's beloved wife, Ann Sadlier Dinger McKenna, their children William, Jr. (Catherine), Kevin (Anne), Katherine Watcke (Robert), Virginia Bentley (Mark) and John (Kerry), fifteen grandchildren, and to his siblings, extended family and countless friends. The family has advised that a memorial will be scheduled at a later date and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Christian Brothers Foundation, 260 Wilmot Road, New Rochelle, NY 10804. Frank Sadlier Dinger, Chairman Raymond D. Fagan, President and Chief Executive Officer



