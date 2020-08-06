1928 - 2019

To most people who knew Bill Apgar in San Diego, he was a lawyer, a weight lifter; an aficionado of fine wine and food, and cooking; and a collector of modern art and decor. Bill practiced law in California for 50 years, and tried his last case to a jury when he was 80. During jury selection, he was able to remember 60 names and was able to speak to prospective jurors without looking at his notes. After Bill retired, he entered a weight lifting competition, and broke the world record for bench press for men his age.



As a student at the Hill School (class of 1946), Bill excelled at athletics, and was voted class president. At Princeton (class of 1950), Bill majored in Public and International Affairs, and wrote his senior thesis on, "The Pattern of Communist Deviation." After studying law at the University of Michigan (class of 1957), Bill began practicing law in California in 1958.



Bill spoke often of the four years he spent in the Navy, from 1950 to 1954. Bill served initially as a line officer in the Mediterranean. But the planes he saw taking off from a nearby aircraft carrier captured his imagination. He finished out his Naval career as a fighter pilot in the Pacific, assigned to fighter squadron 24, serving under the command R.W. "Duke" Windsor. The October, 1953 National Geographic published a photograph of Bill's fighter squadron aboard the aircraft carrier Kearsarge.



William Metler Apgar was born July 8, 1928 in Washington, D.C., the son of Elizabeth Router Apgar and Col. Theodore Besson Apgar, US Army (ret). Bill was a cousin of New York City physician Virginia Apgar (deceased). Among his class mates at the Hill School and Princeton, and a lifelong friend, was Walker McKinney of New York City (deceased). Bill is survived by his niece, Virginia Cory Rawlick of Maryland. He was divorced and had no children.



Bill died on September 10, 2019 at the U.C. San Diego Hospital in La Jolla and will be remembered by his many friends and colleagues. After retiring from law practice, Bill purchased a home in San Marcos, where he enjoyed 11 years of retirement. He continued his education by taking classes from the Great Courses, and kept in shape by eating a balanced diet (with vitamins), and working out at a local fitness club. He was still driving his car the week before he entered the hospital. Bill succumbed to cancer at the age of 91 and is buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

