MICHAEL--William H., "Bill," passed quietly at home on September 18, 2019, age 92. The eldest of five, born to Agnes Clarke and William Randall Michael, Afro-Caribbean emigres to Harlem from Antigua, BWI. Raised on 118th St., Billy excelled in school: Stuyvesant High School '44; Cooper Union, B.C.E. '50. 15 years as a civil engineer on building projects in New York area followed alongside marriage and a couple children. In 1968, with wife Sandra, Bill opened the Ashanti Bazaar, a stylish boutique in Harlem. Ashanti ran until 2002, mainly on Lexington and 65th Street. Bill's interests: New York Times Crosswords (in ink), news, Jazz, Apple Computers, Tech Investing, left causes, VSOP, Chinese take-out. Bill leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sandra; children, Abigail M. Almeida and Timothy Michael; sisters, Joan Carrott and Renee Charles; many relations and friends. None who met will forget. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2pm, at Unitarian Church of All Souls, 1157 Lexington Ave., NYC, 10075.



