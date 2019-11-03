MICHAEL--William H., "Bill," passed quietly at home on September 18, 2019, age 92. The eldest of five, born to Agnes Clarke and William Randall Michael, Afro-Caribbean emigres to Harlem from Antigua, BWI. Raised on 118th St., Billy excelled in school: Stuyvesant High School '44; Cooper Union, B.C.E. '50. 15 years as a civil engineer on building projects in New York area followed alongside marriage and a couple children. In 1968, with wife Sandra, Bill opened the Ashanti Bazaar, a stylish boutique in Harlem. Ashanti ran until 2002, mainly on Lexington and 65th Street. Bill's interests: New York Times Crosswords (in ink), news, Jazz, Apple Computers, Tech Investing, left causes, VSOP, Chinese take-out. Bill leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Sandra; children, Abigail M. Almeida and Timothy Michael; sisters, Joan Carrott and Renee Charles; many relations and friends. None who met will forget. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 2pm, at Unitarian Church of All Souls, 1157 Lexington Ave., NYC, 10075.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019