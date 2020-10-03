1935 - 2020

Mr. William M. Kearns, Jr. died Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by his family at his beloved home, "12 Pines," in New Vernon, NJ.



Mr. Kearns began his career as an investment banker in 1958 with The Chase Manhattan Bank in New York. His career spanned many decades including his position as a Senior Partner with Lehman Brothers, as Co-Chairman of Keefe Managers, LLC, and as Founder and President of W.M. Kearns & Co. until the time of his passing. During his career, he served as a Director on 16 corporate boards, including EQ Advisors Trust, Wilson Sporting Goods, Selective Insurance Group, Gibson Greeting Cards, Transistor Devices, and Keefe Managers, LLC among others.



His involvement with numerous charities included a long-time involvement with The Boy Scouts of America (NYC). He proudly served on the board of the Simon Business School at University of Rochester, as well as the President's Council of the University of Maine, and was a 15-year board member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI.



He was a longtime parishioner of the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon, NJ. He participated on the Cardinal's Committee of the Laity (NYC) and on the Diocese of Paterson Investment Committee. Mr. Kearns was honored to be a Knight of Malta and a Knight of St. Gregory the Great, a Papal designation, the award for which he was most proud.



Mr. Kearns was a graduate of the University of Maine, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in 1957 and was an active member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He held a Master's degree in Finance from New York University. He was granted an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves (1955-61). Mr. Kearns was a member of many clubs and organizations, including Palm Beach Polo & Country Club in Wellington, FL; the Mid-Ocean Club of Bermuda; the Rolling Rock Club of Ligoneer, PA; The Morristown Club; Morris County Golf Club; and the Log Cabin Gun Club (Watchung, NJ). He was the Founder of the Green Jacket Club, a sporting clays club at the Homestead in Virginia.



He was married to Patricia Anne Wright Kearns until her passing in 2006. He is survived by his wife Anne Fiske Kearns of New Vernon, NJ. He is also survived by his five children: Mr. William M. Kearns III (Linda) of New Vernon, NJ; Mrs. Susan Hubbard (Eric) of Summit, NJ; Ms. Kathleen Kearns of New Vernon, NJ; Mr. Michael Kearns (Katherine) of Mendham, NJ; and Mrs. Elizabeth Leonard (James) of Norfolk, MA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Morgan and Brynn Kearns; Peter and Kyle Hubbard; Brendan and Margaret Kearns; and Audrey and James Leonard.



A Mass to honor his life was held October 1 at the Church of Christ the King in New Vernon, NJ. Interment followed at New Vernon Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Patricia A. Kearns Endowment Fund at the Morristown Medical Center.

rd.aspx.

