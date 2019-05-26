Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MILLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER--William. Professor, physicist, and inventor William Miller, 96, passed away on May 22, 2019. William ("Bill") Miller was born in Manhattan to Samuel and Gussie Miller on September 1, 1922. He attended Boys High, where he was a member of the Math Team, and City College of New York, and then obtained a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania. He married Hannah Elsas in 1957; Bill and "Bunny" lived in Westport, Connecticut, where they raised three sons Mark (1958) and twins Robert and Peter (1960). In 1987, Bill and Bunny moved to La Jolla, California. He was a professor in the Physics department at City College of New York, a consultant for American Machine & Foundry (AMF), and a lover of classical music. He was always solving problems, teaching, and inventing (he has many patents issued in his name), and for the last 20 years of his life was on a crusade to educate others to correct the improper use of the term "weightless." Bill was preceded in death by his wife Hannah Elsas Miller (1990). He later married Betty Berg in 1994. In furtherance of his devotion to science, he has donated his body to the University of California, San Diego. He is survived by his wife Betty Berg Miller, his sons Mark (Pamela Mann), Peter (Mark Ansley), and Robert (Tory Miller), and grandchildren Melissa, Morgan, Joshua, and Daniel. Please direct donations in Bill's memory to the educational institution of your choice or to the support of our democracy.



