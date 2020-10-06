1/
WILLIAM MILLER
MILLER--William R. (1928 - 2020), CBE. Manhattan School of Music and its Board of Trustees are deeply saddened by the passing of William R. Miller. A transformative force at MSM over many years, William served on the School's Board of Trustees from 1990 to 2012 and served most recently as a Trustee Emeritus. Through the Miller Family Foundation, established in 1991, he and his late wife, Irene, provided generous support for many of MSM's most important initiatives. Included among them was major support for the building of MSM's Andersen Hall (opened in 2001), a multi-use, 19-story building that brought with it many new facilities, including MSM's first student dormitory and two new performance spaces, one of which was named in the Millers' honor. The William R. and Irene D. Miller Recital Hall, an intimate, 137- seat jewel-box of a performance space opened in February 2007, and it has been a mainstay of MSM's performance season ever since. The Millers also provided major early support for MSM's pioneering Center for Music Entrepreneurship, a standard-setting initiative that provides students and alumni with resources and inspiration towards building successful and rewarding careers. William's career in the pharmaceutical industry was remarkable, taking him from a senior role at Pfizer to Bristol-Myers - now Bristol- Myers Squibb (BMS) - in 1964; he served as Vice Chairman of the Board at BMS from 1985 until his retirement. In addition to his generous support of MSM over the years, William was Chairman of the American Fund for Westminster Abbey, on the Board of several distinguished organizations, including Americans for Oxford and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and served as an Advisory Director of the Metropolitan Opera. A stalwart within the Anglo-American community of New York (he was British- born), William was appointed Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2000 and subsequently, Commander of the Order of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2011. That same year, MSM awarded William an Honorary Doctor of Musical Arts. Manhattan School of Music extends heartfelt condolences to William's immediate and extended family. We will cherish our memories of William, and we know that his rich and accomplished life and work and the many wonderful memories it inspires will remain as a source of comfort and joy in the days and years ahead. Lorraine Gallard, Board Chair James Gandre, President


Published in New York Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
