WILLIAM MILLER

MILLER--William R. The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees, faculty, and administration mourn the passing of William R. Miller, honorary trustee and former CSHL chairman. We remember Bill fondly for his sustained commitment to CSHL and his active engagement in nearly every committee of the board from 1989 to 2004. Bill led the infrastructure fundraising drive during CSHL's Centennial Campaign. As vice chairman from 1996 to 1997 and chairman from 1998 to 2004, Bill championed CSHL's efforts to found an innovative graduate school in the biological sciences, which has become a model for new graduate programs across the country. Bill and his wife Irene named a fellowship in the graduate school and he endowed the William R. Miller Lecture in Systems Neuroscience to inspire scientific progress. Our deepest sympathy to Ian Miller, Judith Miller, Jane Tierney, Konrad Kaletsch and Tatiana Kaletsch. Bruce Stillman, President & CEO Marilyn H. Simons, Chairman





