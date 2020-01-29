MIXON--William Aris, Jr., of New York City and Cherry Valley, New York, passed away due to complications from a head injury on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Known familiarly as Aris Mixon, he was born on January 27, 1939 in Cairo, Georgia. An active, creative man, he attended Florida State University where he proudly performed trapeze acts with the FSU Circus. Following graduation, he served in the Army and worked in his family feed and grain business in Cairo, Georgia. He moved to New York City in 1973 to attend Bloomingdales' management training program. He later established two Upper West Side stores: Sherman & Mixon (1977-83) and the exquisite Aris Mixon & Co. (1984-1997), where his beautiful window displays and unique gifts drew lines down the block at Amsterdam and 78th Street. He owned and ran the lavishly appointed Rock House Hotel on Harbour Island in the Bahamas from 1989-1999, where he showcased his culinary skills and warm hospitality. He briefly reopened a seasonal Aris Mixon & Co. in Cherry Valley, New York. A man with an impeccable work ethic, Aris worked at The Otsega Hotel August, 2015- November, 2019. Mr. Mixon is survived by his husband and life partner of 30 years, John T. Smith; his sister, June MacIvor of Granville Ohio; his niece, Mary (Mike) Anderson of Thornville, Ohio; his grandnephew, Mac Anderson of Los Angeles, California; and grandnieces, Kelly Anderson of Los Angles and Jenna Anderson of Irvine, California. Donations in Aris's honor may be made to the Human Rights Campaign Fund, 1640 Rhode Island Ave, Washington DC, 20036 and The Roddenbery Memorial Library, 320 North Broad St., Cairo, Georgia 39828.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020