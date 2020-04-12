MONTGOMERY--William. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society extend condolences to our dedicated Director of Security, Bill Montgomery, and to his family, upon the passing of Bill's father, William Montgomery. A tireless worker, William pulled himself up from teenage laborer providing for his mother and siblings to Pepsi executive travelling the world for the sake of his wife and children. His legacy lives on in the generosity of spirit and above-and-beyond work ethic he has passed along to Bill, for which we are deeply grateful. Pam Schafler, Chair; Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair; Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair; Louise Mirrer, President & CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020