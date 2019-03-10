Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MURPHY--William, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family. He was 64. Murphy, who went by "Bill," was born to William and Maryanne Murphy in Brooklyn, New York, in 1954. He grew up on Long Island, the oldest of five children. He attended St. Bonaventure University, where he met many of the friends who endured throughout his life. Working at the ITT Corporation in the 1980s, Murphy was keen salesman and quickly made his way up the ranks. There he was introduced to the love of his life, Janice. A few years after attending a Kinks concert on their first date, the two were happily married in 1986 in Montclair, New Jersey. Murphy then joined British Telecom (now BT Group) to run its North American operations. He was asked to join the company's head office in London, telling his wife they'd be back soon. Instead, they spent thirty lovely years in the UK, where he ran various divisions within the UK, including the company's struggling Irish division. Through hard work and a deep faith in people, he helped the division thrive. Murphy was an avid athlete, competing in myriad triathlons and runs, including the 1996 London Marathon. He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008, and given less than a year to live. With the same determination he showed at work, in life, and in sports, Murphy defied every expectation and survived for another 11 years to watch his children graduate college. Murphy received excellent attention at the National Institutes of Health, as well as the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Murphy is survived by his wife Janice (nee Gale), his two children, Michael and Mary Elizabeth, and his four brothers and sisters, Maryanne, Katherine, Paul and Tom, as well as nine nieces and nephews, who he all loved deeply. There will be a viewing at the Richardson- Gaffey funeral home in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, March 13, from 5pm until 8pm. The funeral will be held at Scituate's St. Mary of the Nativity church at 10am, Thursday, March 14, led by Murphy's cousin, Father Brian Jordan. A reception and celebration of Murphy's life will take place after the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mt. Irenaeus, a Franciscan retreat that was close to Bill's heart, or the US Cancer Research Institute.



Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home

