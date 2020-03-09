NAMAD--William Z. Cherished husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away at his home in Florida on March 7, 2020 following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Birgitta, his children, Michele, Katrina and David, his brother, Frank and his grandchildren, Katie, John and Evan. Bill was born in Cairo, Egypt and emigrated with his younger brother at age 16. He put himself through school and had a wonderful career with Philip Brothers in New York, Teheran, Manila and Zug, Switzerland. He spoke several languages and travelled extensively around the world. Bill and Birgitta retired to Leesburg, Florida in 2005 where he pursued his passions for golf, painting and bridge. We will miss his stories, warmth, generosity, compassion and patience in all circumstances. Funeral services at 11:00am, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 W. 76th Street, New York, NY 10023.



