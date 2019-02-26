Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM NEWMAN. View Sign

NEWMAN--William "Bill." It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on February 24, 2019 of William Newman. Born July 6, 1926, Bill was the son of the late Morris B. and Ida (Singer) Newman. Bill graduated from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx in January, 1942, and then attended college at the Downtown Campus of City College of New York (CCNY), now known as Baruch College. As soon as he was eligible, though, he enlisted in the V-12 Officer Training program in the



NEWMAN--William "Bill." It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on February 24, 2019 of William Newman. Born July 6, 1926, Bill was the son of the late Morris B. and Ida (Singer) Newman. Bill graduated from Evander Childs High School in the Bronx in January, 1942, and then attended college at the Downtown Campus of City College of New York (CCNY), now known as Baruch College. As soon as he was eligible, though, he enlisted in the V-12 Officer Training program in the United States Navy , achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He served out the War in the Supply Corps in Honolulu, HI. After the War, Bill resumed his studies at CCNY, and, upon graduating, joined his father's CPA practice and real estate business. When his father retired, Bill took over the business, and Bill was the driving force in the evolution of New Plan Realty from a small, predominantly New York-based company to a public company listed on NASDAQ and then the NYSE, owning more than 300 shopping centers across the United States. Bill remained active in the company as Chairman of the Board through its entire existence, from its inception as a public company in 1962 through its sale in 2007. Bill's extensive philanthropy benefitted, among many others, Baruch College, UJA- Federation of South Palm Beach County, UJA-Feder- ation of Greater New York, the Ramaz School, and the Israel Defense Forces. Bill married his beloved late wife, Anita (Eagle) Newman, in December, 1948. They were married for almost 59 years, until Anita's death in November, 2007. Bill is survived by his daughter, Debra Bernstein; his grandchildren, Samantha (Bernstein) Itzkovitz (Brett), Matthew Bernstein, and Lauren Bernstein. Bill and Anita were predeceased by their son, Steven Newman, and their daughter Sharon Newman, as well as Bill's brother, Joseph Newman. Bill is also survived by his brother, Melvin D. Newman (Carol), and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill is survived as well by his companion of 12 years, Beverly Saltz. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019

