NEWMAN--William. It is with deep sadness that Baruch College mourns the loss of one of its most important alumni: William Newman. Bill was a visionary benefactor who for decades was among the leading catalysts who helped to propel Baruch's growing visibility and national reputation. He cared passionately about his alma mater and about our students. There is not a corner of our campus that was not touched by Bill Newman's extraordinary philanthropy. The Newman name graces our main academic building, the William and Anita Newman Vertical Campus, as well as the William and Anita Newman Library, the William and Anita Newman Conference Center, and the Steven L. Newman Real Estate Institute. Bill Newman also endowed the William Newman Department of Real Estate, the William Newman Chair in Real Estate Finance, and the William Newman Directorship of the Sandra Kahn Wasserman Jewish Studies Center. His impact on Baruch College has been unparalleled, and he will be remembered and honored for generations to come. Bill came to Baruch (then City College "Downtown") at the age of 15; then, after serving with distinction in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he returned to graduate in 1947. He began a distinguished business career, founding New Plan Excel Realty Trust, which he built into the nation's largest real estate corporation focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of neighborhood shopping centers. A valued and trusted advisor to numerous Baruch College presidents and CUNY chancellors, Bill Newman served as a Trustee of The Baruch College Fund from 1993 to 2012 and as a Trustee Emeritus until his passing. In recognition of his lifetime of achievements and his leadership, Baruch College bestowed on him an honorary doctoral degree in 1997 and awarded him the President's Medal in 2012. In addition, the William and Anita Newman Medal for Philanthropy was established in 2007 in his honor to recognize his leadership and the extraordinary philanthropic example that he set. We extend our deepest sympathy to his daughter, Debbie, his grandchildren Matt, Lauren, and Samantha, his brother Mel and his extended family, as well as to his friends and former colleagues. Mitchel B. Wallerstein, President, Baruch College; Max Berger '68, President, The Baruch College Fund
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM NEWMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019