Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM NEWMAN. View Sign

NEWMAN- William. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend, Bill Newman, a true mensch and philanthropist who was deeply committed to social and humanitarian causes in New York and around the world. Through the Ida & Morris Newman Kindergarten, his work with the Soroka Medical Center and his support of community centers on active military bases, Bill's passion of caring for children and their families has changed the lives of so many in Israel. Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife Anita, son Steven and brother Joseph. We extend our deepest condolences to his daughter Debra; to his brother Melvin (Carol); to his grandchildren Samantha (Brett), Matthew and Lauren; to his longtime companion Beverly Saltz; and to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO



