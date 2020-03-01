WILLIAM OCONNOR

Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY
10708
(914)-337-6770
O'CONNOR--William V., of Crestwood, NY and Naples, FL, passed away on February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Anne O'Connor. Loving father of Deirdre and Robert (Katherine). Devoted grandfather of William, John and Margaret. Dear brother of John and the late Kathleen and Msgr. Robert O'Connor. Calling hours at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville between the hours of 2 to 5pm, Sunday and 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm, Monday. Mass of Christian Burial, Annunciation Church, Crestwood on Tuesday, March 3, at 10am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Hospital. www.calvaryhospital.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020
