William Perkins

1925 - 2020



Following graduation from the United States Brewers' Academy, Bill began his career at a brewery in Los Angeles. Moving to Walnut Creek, CA in 1955, he lived in a mid-century modern Eichler home with his first wife, Beverly (Nelson), and their young family, commuting to Berkeley. There he worked for The National Canners Association (a trade group serving the California Food Industry) and ultimately headed the Microbiology and Process Engineering Departments. In 1965 he was recruited by Campbell Soup Company in Camden, NJ (Corporate Office) as Director Process Development, where he was responsible for the design, optimization, and implementation of a broad array of product preservation processes. During that time Bill established satellite process development facilities in Australia, the U.K., Mexico and Canada. He also created an interactive computer program for mathematically evaluating complex sterilization heat-treatment irregularities, caused by power outages or system errors, that could determine the safety of the products involved and whether they could be released.



In 1987 Bill founded Y/P Microfind Inc., a company manufacturing microbiological lab products for the food industry. The early-detection enrichment agar and broths that he developed, evaluated with a significant number of his own field isolates, are considered the Industry Standards and are used by a variety of food processors including most every tomato packer from San Francisco to Los Angeles.



Bill was a recognized, prolific scientific writer with several publications in the Journal of Bacteriology, the Journal of Applied Bacteriology, and the Journal of Food Science. His areas of expertise included food preservation and aseptic processing.



He is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Dr. Kathleen Young-Perkins (also a microbiologist), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, six children, seventeen grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Bill enjoyed reading the New York Times and The New Yorker and spending hours (day and night) in his laboratory studying lactic acid and Bacillus bacteria, yeasts, and molds. He was fascinated by all of nature, but was particularly fond of hummingbirds and whales. In 1985 Bill rented a boat to participate in the search for Humphrey, a humpback whale, who had entered the San Francisco Bay (Carquinez Strait).



Bill was a loving husband and father, always looking out for the interests of others. Along with being a mathematician and a biochemist, he was a visionary seemingly ahead of his time. Bill took joy in traveling the world, but mostly relished moments surrounded by and interacting with family, friends, and business associates.



A memorial celebrating Bill and his life will be held on September 26, 2020.

