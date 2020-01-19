|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM PETTY.
|
|
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Kent School, St. Joseph's Episcopal Chapel
PETTY--William C., III, 79, died on January 13, 2020 of complications from pneumonia at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Bill was born in Port Chester, NY to the late Helen (Lathrop) and William C. Petty, Jr. Bill graduated from Kent School in 1959 with honors and from Yale University in 1963 with a B.A. in History. While at Yale, he was Captain of the Men's Crew and was a member of Scroll and Key Society. After Yale, Bill went to OCS in Newport, RI. He was commissioned on November 22, 1963 and served for three years in the Navy as LTJG on the USS Tanner and USS Shasta. After the Navy, he joined the Wall Street investment firm Dominick and Dominick. He then worked at Estabrook Capital Management followed by Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company for 12 years then returned as a Director to Estabrook in 1985. He retired in 2018. As the eldest of six growing up in Stonington, CT, Bill took great pride in his family and was a loyal and caring friend to many. Bill was a Trustee of Kent School, always a loyal supporter of his alma maters, a member of the Yale Club of New York and the Lawrence Beach Club. Bill had a sharp intellect and a keen sense of humor and was a devotee of his many interests, including rowing, music, reading, and any time spent on the water. Bill was a longtime resident of Bronxville, NY and Charlotte, VT. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy (Dowling) Petty, his two sons Jonathan C. Petty (Catherine) and Timothy D. Petty (Kate), grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Ellie and Caroline. He is also survived by his sisters Barbara P. Heuer, Deborah P. Dalton (James), Cornelia P. Young (James), and his brother Michael S. Petty (Valerie), and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Henry L. Petty (Lois). Calling Hours at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, 20 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY between the hours of 2 to 5pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11am at Kent School, St. Joseph's Episcopal Chapel, 1 Macedonia Road, Kent, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Yale Crew Association, P.O. Box 208216 New Haven, CT 06520-8216 or Kent School Boat Club, P.O. Box 2006 Kent, CT 06757.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|