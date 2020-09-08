WILLIAM PIKE

PIKE--William Edward. William E. Pike, age 91, of New Canaan, Connecticut, who lived a life of intellectual fascination, died March 18, 2020 from COVID-19. Bill received his last rites over the phone with his wife, Catherine, and children, Elizabeth, Crawford, and Daniel, each giving prayers of love and appreciation from quarantine. Born in Fort Collins, Colorado, January 25, 1929 to Alice Swinscoe and Harry H. Pike, he descended from early Fort Collins families who homesteaded in the area in territorial days. From the beginning, Bill loved reading and learning with a focus on history, literature, politics, business and sports. In 1947, Bill graduated from Fort Collins High School where he and his twin brother, Bob, were involved in athletics and school leadership, leading the football team to the 1945 state championship. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy, graduated Class of 1952, and with great pride continued a lifelong affiliation with the Academy. From 1952 to 1954, he served aboard the USS Collett, a destroyer deployed in the Korean War theatre. Later assignments were aboard the USS Northampton, and as Personal Aide and Flag Lieutenant to the Admiral commanding amphibious forces in the Mediterranean. Bill attended Harvard Business School, graduated with an MBA in 1960, and began a banking career at Morgan Guaranty Trust Co. of New York, rising to Chairman of the Credit Policy of J.P. Morgan & Co. He also served as Chairman of Morgan Bank Delaware, Morgan Christiana Corp., and as Executive Vice President of J.P. Morgan & Co. He served as a director on the Board of VF Corp, American States Insurance Co., and Somat Corporation, and also on civic boards including The New York Blood Center, Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT, The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, New Canaan Inn, New Canaan Men's Club, and Vestry of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan, CT. Bill had four exceptional chapters in his life: A storybook, pre-war childhood in Fort Collins, ten years in the U.S. Navy, a 30 year executive career at J.P. Morgan, and then 31 years with an investment office at home, with time to pursue personal interests, consume daily papers, read, travel, entertain, fly- fish, and become deeply involved in his children's lives and the lives of his grandchildren, Tatum and Harrison Pike, Alice and Truett Sheehy. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Bill believed he had lived in the best of times. He was married for 54 years to Catherine Crawford of New Canaan, loved his property and neighborhood for 51 years, and died an active, deeply loved 91 year old who was admired by family, friends, and community. He lived a life filled with generosity and appreciation for others. He was a gentleman. Memorial services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church (TBD) in New Canaan with interment at Grand View Cemetery in Fort Collins, CO.





