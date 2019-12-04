PITASSY--William R., (Billy), Age 76, died quietly at home on November 22, 2019 after a short illness. His survivors include his beloved wife Marge Baker, his loving children Julia Naclerio of New Haven, CT and Christopher Pitassy of Albany, NY and loving sisters Regina Thomas of Albuquerque, NM and Patricia Pitassy of New York City. Billy attended Iona College in New Rochelle and upon graduation entered the Peace Corps. In 1965, he was in one of the first groups sent overseas. He spent two years in Kenya. When he returned from Kenya, Billy attended Fordham Law. He practiced labor law for ITT and most of his career was travelling internationally negotiating labor contracts. In 1994, he was a Jeopardy winner and went on to the championship but was eliminated in the second round. Billy made several trips back to Kenya the last trip in 2016 with his daughter Julia. In 2006, Billy lost his eyesight but lived an independent life never losing his wonderful sense of humor. Funeral services were private. There will be a memorial service early 2020.



