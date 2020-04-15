Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM PLATT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PLATT--William. William Lawrence Platt, passed away on April 8, 2020 in Millbrook, NY. He was 64. Known as "Billy" to his friends, he was born to Rolande and Stanley Platt of Woodmere, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Franklin and Marshall College. Billy began his career at Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, continued on to Wertheim Schroder as a Managing Director, and later joined Merrill Lynch in London followed by Corsair Capital in New York. At Oppenheimer, he met his beloved wife of 34 years, Candace Browning Platt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two adult children: Nina Piro and Browning Platt, his son-in-law Philip Piro III, and his sister Elizabeth Tomich. Candace and Billy established homes in New York City and Millbrook, NY. Billy was a passionate athlete, field sportsman, and conservationist. As a young man, he was a letter winner in football and basketball at Woodmere Academy, and later in life completed the New York City Marathon and became a skilled squash player, excelling particularly at doubles. He was an accomplished equestrian, fly fisherman and wing shooter, often with his loyal Labrador Retriever, Fly, by his side. He was a member of the Millbrook Hunt, Mashomack Polo, the Anglers' Club of New York, and served on the boards of the Mashomack Preserve Club, The Leash, St. David's School and was a Governor of the Union Club of New York. Billy's sporting interests took him across the world including to remote areas in Montana, Canada, the Caribbean, South America, the UK, Iceland, Russia and the Seychelles. Billy was passionate about literature and music. He was a gifted humorist and storyteller, and could captivate a room with his blues harmonica. He was an avid supporter of The Atlantic Salmon Federation and StreetSquash. Billy strived to and succeeded in positively impacting the lives of others and he will be sorely missed. Services will be private. The family expects to hold a public memorial at a later date when social-distancing guidelines to stem the pandemic have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Atlantic Salmon Federation.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 15, 2020

