Platt, William
Saint David's School mourns the passing of former Trustee William Platt, who died on April 8, 2020, at age 64. Bill was a member of Saint David's Board of Trustees from 2005 through 2009. A true gentleman, he brought his expertise and passionate dedication to his service on the board and school's development committee. Bill graduated from Franklin and Marshall College and had a long career in finance. He was an avid athlete, with a specific love of squash and fly fishing. Through the work he did as a committed steward of the board of Saint David's and the many other institutions with which he was involved, he made a true impact on the lives of many. We are deeply grateful for his service. The thoughts and prayers of our community remain with Bill's family during this difficult time.
Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020