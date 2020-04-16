Platt, William

Saint David's School mourns the passing of former Trustee William Platt, who died on April 8, 2020, at age 64. Bill was a member of Saint David's Board of Trustees from 2005 through 2009. A true gentleman, he brought his expertise and passionate dedication to his service on the board and school's development committee. Bill graduated from Franklin and Marshall College and had a long career in finance. He was an avid athlete, with a specific love of squash and fly fishing. Through the work he did as a committed steward of the board of Saint David's and the many other institutions with which he was involved, he made a true impact on the lives of many. We are deeply grateful for his service. The thoughts and prayers of our community remain with Bill's family during this difficult time.