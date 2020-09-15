WILLIAM PORDY

PORDY--Dr. William Todd, age 66, born August 30, 1954, passed away suddenly at his home last evening from a major cardiac event following a brilliant and unprecedented fight against the devastating and cruel disease of Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). Bill's genius allowed him to outlive the projected number of years that most normally succumb to from this disease. Bill was the oldest son of Ruth Gansberg Pordy and Dr. Leon Pordy and brother to Robert and Melissa Pordy Lefkowitz who survive him along with his sister-in-law, Cathy Devons Pordy, brother-in-law, Richard Lefkowitz, nieces Rachel and Jessica and nephew, Matthew. Bill was a prominent nephrologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, he donated his time to Doctors Without Borders and was also an accomplished inventor with many products on the market. He graduated top of his class at Brown University and NYU Medical School and later got his architecture degree at Columbia University. Although raised on the Upper East Side he loved and spent much time in Paris which he considered his second home. The world of art, opera, and all things cultural were passions of his as was his quest to never stop learning and is what earned him a place in the elite society of Mensa. We love you and will hold you in our memories for eternity. May you rest peacefully dearest Bill. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The AFTD Society www.theaftd.org
or to the American Heart Association
.