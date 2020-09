Or Copy this URL to Share

PORDY--William, MD. The Division of Nephrology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is saddened by the passing of William Pordy, M.D. After invaluable service on the clinical faculty, Bill remained active in the academic interactions of our group for many years. Our sincere sympathy is extended to his family and friends.





