REGAN--William Mead. January 1, 1993 - September 21, 2019. William Mead Regan (Billy), beloved son of Andrew W. Regan and Elizabeth D. Regan, died suddenly as a result of a tragic accident in New York City. He was 26 and a resident of New York City. Billy attended St. David's School, Suffield Academy and Bates College. After graduating from Bates, Billy was employed at Teitler & Teitler in Manhattan as a Legal Assistant. He was planning to attend law school. Billy was the most caring, thoughtful, smart and funny person who could always bring a smile to your face and who deeply loved his family and countless friends. His engaging and warm personality always made everyone feel at ease. Billy was an avid outdoorsman who particularly loved skiing, hiking and whitewater kayaking. He had a passion for water polo that he took up in high school and continued to play in college. Billy is survived by his parents, his sister Alexandria Deming Regan of San Francisco, CA, seven aunts and uncles, 14 cousins and a step-grandmother. There will be a gathering for friends and family at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave., New York, NY on Wednesday, September 25th from 5:30-8:30pm and a Memorial Service to celebrate Billy's life on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am at the Brick Presbyterian Church, Park Ave. and 91st St., New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Horizons at St. David's School. www.sdshorizons.org
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 24, 2019