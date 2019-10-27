Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM REGAN. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Brick Presbyterian Church Park Avenue and 91st Street New York , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

REGAN--William Mead. January 1, 1993 - September 21, 2019. William Mead Regan "Billy" beloved son of Andrew W. Regan and Elizabeth D. Regan, died suddenly as a result of a tragic accident in New York City. He was 26 and a resident of New York City. Billy attended St. David's School, Suffield Academy and Bates College. After graduating from Bates, Billy was employed at Teitler & Teitler in Manhattan as a Legal Assistant. He was planning to attend law school. Billy was the most caring, thoughtful, smart and funny person who could always bring a smile to your face and who deeply loved his family and countless friends. His engaging and warm personality always made everyone feel at ease. Billy was an avid outdoorsman who particularly loved skiing, hiking and whitewater kayaking. He had a passion for water polo that he took up in high school and continued to play in college. Billy is survived by his parents, his sister Alexandria Deming Regan of San Francisco, CA, seven aunts and uncles, 14 cousins and a step-grandmother. A Memorial Service to celebrate Billy's life will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 11am at the Brick Presbyterian Church, Park Avenue and 91st Street, New York, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Horizons at St. David's School



