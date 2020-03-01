REGISTER--William B., died Monday, February 24, 2020 in Rockport, Maine. He was 88 years old and lived in New York City until 2017. Mr. Register graduated from St. Andrew's School in 1951 and Yale University in 1955. He was a longstanding member of the Alumni Association Board at St. Andrew's where he served in various capacities, including President, chair of the Nominating Committee and member of the Governance Committee. He leaves his two sons, Andrew Register and Sam Register; a daughter, Mrs. Amy Register Froehlich, and eight grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2020