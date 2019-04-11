Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM ROSEN. View Sign

ROSEN--William Albert. 90, of Highland Park. Beloved and devoted husband of Eunice Rosen, nee Berg; loving father of Marta (Bruce) Freud, Marc (Hadassah Solomon) Rosen, James (Sarah Geist) Rosen and Gary (Jose Melo) Rosen; proud grandfather of Noa, Jacob, Zachary, Daniel, Benjamin, Gabriel, and Samuel. Special friend to Ann Drury. William was preceded in death by his twin brother, Clifford Rosen, and his parents Anna and Ansel Rosen. From the beginning, Bill Rosen was a fearless risk taker. As a boy, he enjoyed sneaking into double features with his Uncle Chuckie. He served as a medic in the 24th Infantry Division in Korea and proudly wore his 24th Infantry baseball cap with its taro leaf emblem. Billy found his calling in the stock market and went on to become a successful floor trader at the CBOE. He had a restless spirit, an analytic mind, and a gambler's heart. The combination ensured his victory at the 1954 Bermuda Bowl world bridge team championship at 25, making him at the time the youngest world champion ever to do so. The New York Times called him one "of the greatest names in the game." Bill's ambitious drive powered his happy quests later in life, when he indulged in his own private competitions as a thin-crust pizza maker, golf-club creator, bowler, rose gardener, and thrift-store bargain hunter. Billy was a Cubs fan by marriage who finally got to celebrate a World Series win. He never looked back, and remained young at heart to his last day. Bill often said he'd rather be lucky than smart. Fortune surely smiled upon him. But those who knew him were the ones who were truly blessed, for he was as kind and gentle as he was brilliant. He will be remembered and missed forever. Funeral service Friday, April 12, 12 noon at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For funeral information tel:847-256-5700 Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home.



111 Skokie Blvd

Wilmette , IL 60091

Wilmette , IL 60091

(847) 256-5700 Funeral Home Details Published in The New York Times on Apr. 11, 2019

