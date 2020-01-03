SANDHOLM--William. His friends at Rose Associates note with deep sadness the passing of their beloved colleague and companion for over half a century. Bill spent his entire career with Rose Associates, rising to become the firm's first Chief Executive Officer prior to his retirement in 2012. As the senior advisor to three generations of Roses, Bill led successful development projects and management assignments in New York, Boston, and Washington, DC. He was deeply respected in the firm and throughout the real estate industry for his knowledge and his character. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Pat, and to his children. Rose Associates, Inc. Daniel Rose, Chairman Elihu Rose, Vice Chairman Adam R. Rose, Vice Chairman Amy Rose, President and CEO



