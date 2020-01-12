SANDHOLM--William. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art mourns the passing of William Sandholm, a 1963 civil engineering graduate, who served on the school's board of trustees from 1994 until 2011. Highly active in supporting his alma mater, Mr. Sandholm was named Alumnus of the Year in 2005. In 2017, he was inducted into the Peter Cooper Heritage Society. Our deepest condolences to his wife Patricia, his sons William and David, and his grandchildren Lily, Thomas, and Otto. Laura Sparks, President; Rachel Warren, Chair, Board of Trustees
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020