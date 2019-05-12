Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM SCARPA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCARPA--William. William John Scarpa, MD. Died peacefully in West Palm Beach, Florida on April 29, 2019. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Polytech HS, Holy Cross University, and SUNY Downstate University Medical School. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the only child of Anthony Scarpa and Lillian Deleao. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY an avid baseball fan working in his father's pharmacy. After graduating from Downstate medical school, he completed his internship, residency and fellowship at Long Island College Hospital (LICH) in Brooklyn, NY. He went on to become Chief of Cardiology at LICH and full Professor at Downstate University Medical School Department of Cardiology. After marrying Virginia Ann Christensen, also of Brooklyn, NY, they raised two children, William John Scarpa, Jr. and Cindy Lynn. He attended the needs of his patients in a thorough and respectful manner as a clinical cardiologist in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY until his retirement. He enjoyed weekends and holidays with family and friends at his second home in Washington, Connecticut. He was a member of Richmond County CC Staten Island, NY, Quaker Hill CC Pawling, NY and the Columbus Citizens Association in New York City. He is survived by his wife Virginia Ann Scarpa, two children, William John Scarpa, Jr., MD of North Wilkesboro, NC and Cindy Lynn Sites of Darien, Connecticut and Palm Beach, Florida, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at his request in Greenwich, Connecticut. A Memorial Service will be held for family and close friends at a later date. Donations and contributions can be made to The Columbus Citizens Association Scholarship Fund.



